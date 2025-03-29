A decomposed body of a woman was found in a bed box in a flat in Delhi's Shahdara on Friday, the police said. The owner of the house, identified as Vivekanand Mishra, has been apprehended and is being questioned, they said.

The identity of the woman, aged between 35-40 years, is yet to be ascertained. A PCR call was received regarding a foul smell emanating from a DDA flat in the area, the police said.

“When the police reached the spot, they found the house locked from the outside and traces of blood near the back door," DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said. On opening the premises, a woman's decomposed body was found inside a bed storage compartment, he added. It was wrapped in a blanket. She appears to be married as she was wearing red bangles. Further investigation is on, the police said.