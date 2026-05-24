Woman’s cousin held after encounter in Govindpuri double murder case

The Delhi Police have solved the Govindpuri double murder case involving a 38-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son within 72 hours, with the arrest of a man after a brief exchange of fire in Tughlakabad Extension, officials said on Saturday.

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The accused has been identified as Saurabh Sahu (28), a resident of Sangam Vihar and a cousin of the deceased woman. He allegedly murdered the duo at their residence on the intervening night of May 20 and 21.

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According to the police, Sahu was apprehended during a late-night operation on May 22 after teams of the South-East district police tracked his movement near Ghati Wala Park in Tughlakabad Extension.

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Officials said when asked to surrender, the accused allegedly opened fire on the police team. During the exchange of fire, a bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of Sub-Inspector Yashpal. The police team retaliated in self-defence and overpowered the accused after a brief encounter. The accused was shifted to a hospital and later taken into custody.

During interrogation, Sahu allegedly confessed to killing the woman and her son due to personal resentment. According to the police, the woman had reportedly been counselling him against drug addiction and involvement in criminal activities, which allegedly triggered hostility.

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The police claimed that the accused admitted involvement in previous cases related to theft, snatching and Arms Act offences.

The police recovered a country-made pistol allegedly used in the crime, live and empty cartridges, blood-stained clothes and other incriminating evidence linked to the murders.

Officials said Sahu had a criminal record and is allegedly involved in at least four previous criminal cases, including robbery, snatching and theft. Further investigation is underway, the police said.