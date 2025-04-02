​Woman’s torso found in suitcase in Faridabad

Chaos and panic gripped the Mawai village under Khedipul police station area in Faridabad on Wednesday after a woman’s torso was found in a red suitcase dumped in roadside bushes.

A senior police officer said that the body had likely been dismembered, as the head and legs were missing from the suitcase. A forensic team investigating the spot said that the torso was about a week old. The remains have been taken into custody and sent to the mortuary at BK Hospital.

Crime branch officials and officers from Khedipul police station have launched an investigation to identify the woman and locate the missing body parts. Authorities are also examining the suitcase for potential leads.

Advertisement

Inspector Naresh Kumar, SHO of Khedipul police station, said that the deceased woman is believed to be between 35 and 40 years old. The discovery was made when local residents noticed a foul smell emanating from the suitcase and alerted the police.

Following the discovery, DCP Central, Usha Devi, along with the crime branch team, arrived at the spot.

Advertisement

“The condition of the torso is extremely deteriorated. It appears the suitcase was thrown here about a week ago. Residents are being questioned as part of the investigation”, said the DCP.

A similar case had come to light about two years ago. In April 2023, a man’s body was found in a suitcase near the police lines. Similarly, a skeleton was found in a suitcase in the Aravalli forests along Pali Surajkund Road. In both cases, the Faridabad police have yet to make any arrests.