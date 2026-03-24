Women-centric schemes, childcare scaled

The government has expanded a range of women-centric initiatives spanning childcare, safety, mobility and economic empowerment, according to findings highlighted in the 2025-26 Economic Survey.

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A highlight is the rollout of PALNA – Anganwadi-cum-Crèche Centres (AWCCs), a component of Mission Shakti under the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The scheme aims to support working mothers by providing safe childcare facilities.

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Delhi has operationalised 502 AWCCs across all districts, marking a significant expansion of childcare infrastructure. These centres were formally dedicated on September 18, 2025, by Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Chief Minister. Equipped with cradles, toys, mattresses and learning materials, the centres are designed to provide a safe and stimulating environment for children. Regular monitoring by field officials and capacity-building support from organisations such as Mobile Creches have further strengthened service delivery.

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As per the survey, 86 buses are operating on 27 routes under the night bus service, while 30 “ladies special” buses run on 30 routes during peak hours. To enhance safety, 2,983 bus marshals (home guards) have been deployed in DTC and cluster buses.

The free travel scheme for women in DTC and cluster buses continues to see high uptake. Using Pink Saheli Smart Cards, women passengers are provided free rides through a single-journey pass system. Till February 2026, over 56.21 crore journeys were undertaken by women under the scheme, with a subsidy of Rs 562.17 crore provided by the government.

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The Transport Department is offering free training to women for heavy and light motor vehicle driving. At present, 82 women drivers have been inducted into the Delhi Transport Corporation.