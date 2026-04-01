Women cops rescue minor girl, nab accused

An alert women police patrol team rescued a 17-year-old girl in Central Delhi and arrested an accused, preventing a serious crime, officials said on Tuesday.

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On Thursday last week, the Mahila Chowki staff of the Kamla Market police station, led by Sub-Inspector Kiran Sethi, along with women constables Khushboo and Pooja, was patrolling the SN Marg area when the minor girl approached them and sought help.

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In her statement, the girl, a resident of Darbhanga district in Bihar, revealed that she left her home on March 14 following a domestic dispute and travelled to Delhi on the advice of a friend, hoping to get a job.

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She was received by Shivji Das, a 52-year-old acquaintance of her friend, at the New Delhi railway station. He took her to his residence in Nehru Vihar, where she stayed for over two weeks under the pretext of domestic work. During this period, the accused allegedly misbehaved with her, outraged her modesty and threatened her with defamation if she disclosed the incident.

On April 2, the accused brought the girl to SN Marg on the pretext of getting her a job. He asked her to wait in the parking area, but didn’t return. Sensing is something wrong, the girl sought help from the women police patrol.

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The police nabbed the accused, Shivji Das, on the spot. Subsequently, a case was registered on April 4 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

The girl was medically examined and later produced before the Child Welfare Committee. She is currently staying in a shelter home and is safe, the DCP said.