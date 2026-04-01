icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Women cops rescue minor girl, nab accused

Women cops rescue minor girl, nab accused

Victim left her home in Bihar following domestic dispute

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:14 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The girl was medically examined and later produced before the Child Welfare Committee. She is currently staying in a shelter home and is safe. File
Advertisement

An alert women police patrol team rescued a 17-year-old girl in Central Delhi and arrested an accused, preventing a serious crime, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

On Thursday last week, the Mahila Chowki staff of the Kamla Market police station, led by Sub-Inspector Kiran Sethi, along with women constables Khushboo and Pooja, was patrolling the SN Marg area when the minor girl approached them and sought help.

Advertisement

In her statement, the girl, a resident of Darbhanga district in Bihar, revealed that she left her home on March 14 following a domestic dispute and travelled to Delhi on the advice of a friend, hoping to get a job.

Advertisement

She was received by Shivji Das, a 52-year-old acquaintance of her friend, at the New Delhi railway station. He took her to his residence in Nehru Vihar, where she stayed for over two weeks under the pretext of domestic work. During this period, the accused allegedly misbehaved with her, outraged her modesty and threatened her with defamation if she disclosed the incident.

On April 2, the accused brought the girl to SN Marg on the pretext of getting her a job. He asked her to wait in the parking area, but didn’t return. Sensing is something wrong, the girl sought help from the women police patrol.

Advertisement

The police nabbed the accused, Shivji Das, on the spot. Subsequently, a case was registered on April 4 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

The girl was medically examined and later produced before the Child Welfare Committee. She is currently staying in a shelter home and is safe, the DCP said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts