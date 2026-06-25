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Home / Delhi / Women hangs self in Delhi’s Nangloi; family alleges husband used to beat her up  

Women hangs self in Delhi’s Nangloi; family alleges husband used to beat her up  

During the investigation, family members handed over two videos allegedly recorded by the woman before taking the extreme step

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:59 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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A 26-year-old woman from Nangloi Extension allegedly died by suicide after enduring repeated physical abuse by her husband, who used to assault her under the influence of alcohol, according to allegations made by her family, the police said on Thursday. 

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Police said information regarding the woman’s death was received at Nangloi Police Station on Wednesday after she was brought dead to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) Hospital.

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During the inquiry, it was found that the woman had allegedly died by hanging within seven years of her marriage, prompting the police to inform the concerned SDM for inquest proceedings as per legal provisions.

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According to police, the deceased’s mother, in her statement recorded by the Tehsildar of Mundka, alleged that the woman’s husband, Rohit, frequently beat her up after consuming alcohol.

Investigators further revealed that Rohit is currently undergoing treatment for a life-threatening head injury sustained in an accident a few months ago. Doctors treating him have reportedly stated that he is unlikely to survive beyond the next two to three years.

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During the investigation, family members handed over two videos allegedly recorded by the woman before taking the extreme step. Police said the videos indicate severe psychological distress and fear for her life due to continuous harassment by her husband.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on June 24. Based on the allegations, video evidence and other circumstances that emerged during the inquiry, police have registered a case against the husband.

A further investigation is under way.

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