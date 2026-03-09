DT
Home / Delhi / Women leaders felicitate PM

Women leaders felicitate PM

International Women’s Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:42 AM Mar 09, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI file
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, 42 women mandal presidents of the Delhi BJP welcomed and felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the national capital for the inauguration of the new Metro projects.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva extended his greetings to women across the country on the occasion and highlighted the participation of women leaders in the event.

“On the occasion, 42 women mandal presidents of the Delhi BJP today welcomed and felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sachdeva said.

He also noted that the Prime Minister inaugurated two new Metro Rail projects in Delhi and laid the foundation stone for additional corridors aimed at improving connectivity in the city. According to Sachdeva, the programme saw active participation from women leaders associated with the party.

Sachdeva said the Delhi BJP coordinated with the Delhi Government and the Metro Rail administration to ensure that 42 women citizens of Delhi, who are mandal presidents of the party, welcomed the Prime Minister from the moment he arrived at the venue until his departure.

He said these women leaders have been working at the grassroots level and have played an important role in promoting women’s empowerment and ensuring the implementation of welfare schemes.

During the event, the Prime Minister also held a discussion meeting with a small group of women beneficiaries of Union Government schemes and took their feedback on the implementation and impact of various initiatives aimed at empowering women.

