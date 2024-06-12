Women protest outside Atishi’s house, want Rs 1,000/mth grant

New Delhi, June 11
Raising placards, hundreds of women gathered outside the residence of Finance Minister Atishi Marlena, demanding the fulfillment of a promise made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Led by BJP’s Mahila Manch members, the women urged the government to provide the promised Rs 1000 per month honorarium to women.
Expressing her frustration, one protester said, “If you have made us fill out forms, you will have to provide us Rs 1000.” Safia Faheem, another protester, asserted, “The AAP govt announced Rs 1,000 per month honorarium for women in its budget. It was not some poll promise. So, the government should now provide the money to the women.”
Atishi, who holds the portfolio of finance minister, had assured women above the age of 18 years of financial assistance in the form of Rs 1,000 per month during the budgetary speech for the fiscal year 2024-25. However, women have not received the promised amount so far.
Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, “It shows the BJP’s desperation. They know the people of Delhi want to see Kejriwal as the CM again, they know the chief minister will fulfil his promise of giving Rs 1,000.”
