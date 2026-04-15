Women rally across Delhi in support of Nari Shakti Vandan Bill
At Connaught Place, a women’s bike rally and human chain were organised under the leadership of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in the presence of MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj.
Hundreds of women participants in a bike rally in support of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act organised by Delhi BJP at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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