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Home / Delhi / Women rally across Delhi in support of Nari Shakti Vandan Bill

Women rally across Delhi in support of Nari Shakti Vandan Bill

At Connaught Place, a women’s bike rally and human chain were organised under the leadership of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in the presence of MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj.

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Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:12 PM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Hundreds of women participants in a bike rally in support of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act organised by Delhi BJP at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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Thousands of women took to the streets across the Capital on Wednesday, participating in bike rallies, yatras and human chain formations at Connaught Place and Chandni Chowk to voice their support for the proposed Nari Shakti Vandan Bill.
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At Connaught Place, a women’s bike rally and human chain were organised under the leadership of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in the presence of MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj. Participants rode through the Inner Circle and later formed a human chain, expressing their support for women’s reservation and signing in favour of the bill.

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Women participants, carrying placards, filled the area with slogans such as “Empowered Women, Empowered India”, “Half the Population, Full Rights”, “Respect Women, Honour the Nation” and “When Women Rise, the Nation Progresses”, reflecting a strong push for greater participation of women in decision making.

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Addressing the gathering, Sachdeva said the proposed legislation reflected a commitment to empower women with leadership roles. “All political parties should come forward to support it,” he said, adding that women across the country deserved recognition for the progress made through the initiative.

Sehrawat said the bill had already received broad political backing in the past and called for collective efforts to ensure its implementation. She also criticised the opposition for raising issues such as delimitation, alleging it was an attempt to divert attention.

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Swaraj termed the rally a “final preparation” ahead of further parliamentary action, saying the country had waited decades for the legislation. She urged parties to rise above political differences and support the measure, adding that opposing it would be seen as disregarding women’s aspirations.

Meanwhile, in Chandni Chowk, a ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Yatra’, led by MP Praveen Khandelwal, saw thousands of women march from Town Hall to the Red Fort, where they formed a large human chain beneath its ramparts.

Participants raised slogans highlighting women’s empowerment and equal participation in governance, while traders and residents welcomed the procession along its route.

Khandelwal said the bill represents a step towards inclusive development and stronger democratic participation. “When women are part of decision making, policies become more balanced and sensitive,” he said, adding that the initiative reflected a broader vision of women-led development.

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