Women’s groups march to Delhi Police Headquarters, demand action over 'sexual assaults' on protesters

Women’s groups and activists on Saturday marched to the Delhi Police Headquarters, demanding prosecution of police personnel accused of sexually assaulting and harassing women and transgender protesters during the demonstrations against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Carrying placards and banners, the Left-wing women’s groups raised slogans against the alleged sexual and gender-based violence by police personnel and demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged electoral irregularities.

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The protesters gathered near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and marched towards the headquarters to submit a memorandum demanding accountability for alleged sexualised and gendered violence against demonstrators.

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“Those found guilty must be held accountable and punished under the law,” the organisations said in their appeal, calling for strict disciplinary and legal action against personnel accused of the alleged assaults.

In an official statement, the groups said videos, photographs and personal accounts had documented instances of alleged sexual harassment and physical violence against women, transgender and non-binary protesters during police action since July 20, with reports intensifying from October 2.

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They cited footage purportedly showing male police personnel assaulting women protesters and alleged that incidents of sexual violence had also occurred inside detention buses and detention centres.

A young woman journalist had also alleged that an assistant commissioner of police-rank officer grabbed her breasts. In their statement, the organisations further claimed that when she attempted to file a complaint, she was detained and an FIR was registered against her and others.

“These deliberate actions by the authorities are nothing but misogynistic attempts to silence women’s voices and reveal a larger intent to push us out of politics and public life,” the statement said.

The groups also alleged that protesters had faced casteist, communal and gendered abuse, and accused the authorities of failing to prevent or act against such misconduct.

The memorandum called for action against officials found responsible and an end to impunity for sexual assault, while stressing the right of women and gender-diverse people to participate in public and political life without fear.

The protest was organised by several women’s and students’ organisations, including the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), All India Progressive Women’s Association (AIPWA), All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS), Collective, All India Feminist Alliance (ALIFA), All India Coordination Committee of Working Women (AICCWW), Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan and Purogami Mahila Sangathan.