Women’s panel thwarts child marriage

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) prevented a child marriage in the Sultanpuri area here after receiving a complaint on March 6.

According to the statement issued on Tuesday, the DCW received information regarding the marriage of a 15-year-old girl from her relative on March 6. “The commission received a complaint that the minor girl was in danger of being married off by her mother after being engaged a few days ago,” it said.

The complainant emphasised the need to give her time to complete her education, according to the statement.

“After the complaint, a DCW team in coordination with the police reached the spot. The girl and her family (members) were brought to a police station and counselled. During the counselling, the girl’s mother agreed to call off the marriage,” the statement added.

After the intervention, the girl was brought before the Child Welfare Committee, which then mandated that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to closely monitor the situation.

