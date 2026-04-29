Women’s quota Bill: Delhi Assembly passes censure motion

The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a censure motion against Opposition parties over the failure of a proposed amendment to the women’s reservation law in the Lok Sabha, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta terming the episode “a black chapter in Indian democracy”.

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Moving the motion during a one-day special session, Gupta said the Centre had enacted the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in state Assemblies and Parliament, along with introducing a constitutional amendment to enable its early implementation. She said April 16-18 would be remembered as a “sad chapter” as women across the country had watched parliamentary proceedings with hope, only to be disappointed.

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Highlighting the need for reservation, the Chief Minister said women face greater social barriers than men, and equal rights alone are insufficient without enabling opportunities. She noted that while nearly 15 lakh women are elected to panchayats and local bodies due to reservation, representation in higher legislatures remains low — around 10 per cent in state Assemblies and 13-14 per cent in Parliament.

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“Rights were granted, but opportunities were denied,” Gupta said, adding that the Women’s Reservation Bill had been introduced multiple times over nearly three decades but faced repeated obstacles. She accused Opposition parties of stalling the

legislation on “technical grounds” such as delimitation and sub-quotas, alleging a lack of intent to ensure women’s political participation.

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Referring to social challenges, Gupta said women continue to face issues such as female foeticide, child marriage and domestic violence, and credited the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiatives since 2014 aimed at improving women’s welfare, including sanitation, clean cooking fuel, financial inclusion and housing schemes.

She described the law as “not just a Bill but a question of dignity” for half the population, and said proposals such as increasing the number of seats were aimed at ensuring representation without displacing existing members.

The Chief Minister also questioned the Opposition’s stance, citing past political decisions and remarks by various leaders as reflective of an “insensitive mindset” towards women.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said the session, which lasted nearly five hours, saw participation from over 25 members. He said seven Opposition members were listed and spoke during the discussion, but alleged that the opposition leaders later staged a walkout.

The Aam Aadmi Party, however, claimed its members were not allowed to speak freely and exited the House in protest.

The proceedings witnessed sharp exchanges between BJP and AAP legislators. BJP MLA Shikha Roy said the Bill was aimed at restoring balance in legislative representation without reducing seats for men, while Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa termed it a “historic step” towards ensuring constitutional rights for women and accused Opposition parties of obstructing progress.

On the other hand, Opposition MLAs, including Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar, questioned the BJP’s commitment to women’s empowerment and accused it of politicising the issue for electoral gains. Earlier in the day, BJP MLAs, led by the Chief Minister, staged a protest within the Assembly premises, wearing black armbands to mark their opposition to the Bill’s defeat.

In a symbolic gesture during the session, the Speaker invited BJP MLA Shikha Roy to preside over the House proceedings for a period, highlighting the theme of women’s leadership and participation. Roy thanked the Speaker for the opportunity, calling it a reflection of the Assembly’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

The House later passed the censure motion by voice vote, formally recording its condemnation of the developments in Parliament.