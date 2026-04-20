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Home / Delhi / Women’s quota key to Viksit Bharat: Speaker

Women’s quota key to Viksit Bharat: Speaker

Terms failure of Bill "unfortunate"

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:06 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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Speaker Vijender Gupta during the annual award ceremony at Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
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Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday emphasised the central role of women’s leadership and youth participation in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, while addressing the closing ceremony of the ‘Run for Mother Earth’ event in the national capital.

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.Highlighting recent parliamentary developments, Gupta referred to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aimed to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha through delimitation, and provide reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. He termed its failure to pass in the Lok Sabha as “unfortunate” and called it a missed opportunity .

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