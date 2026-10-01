Women’s safety can’t mean restricting freedom: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said women’s safety could not be ensured by restricting their freedom, stressing that boys must equally be taught respect, responsibility and consent.

She said the Delhi Government was installing 50,000 CCTV cameras and one lakh streetlights to strengthen security in public spaces.

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Gupta was interacting with students at the “Yuva Manthan: Tradition and Progress” programme organised at Maitreyi College as part of its diamond jubilee celebrations.

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“Instead of restricting daughters, we must build a society where they can move forward without fear,” she said, adding that telling women what to wear, where to go or when to return home could not be the sole approach to ensuring their safety.

“When daughters are given several do’s and don’ts in the name of safety, boys must also be taught, with equal seriousness, about respect, responsibility, behaviour and consent,” Gupta said. She stressed that “a no means no” and respecting it was everyone’s responsibility.

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The Chief Minister said women often prioritised responsibilities towards their families and society, but should also learn from a young age to take care of themselves, choose their careers and pursue their aspirations. She urged students to set goals and move towards these with confidence.

Gupta said women’s safety was a shared responsibility involving families, educational institutions, society, police, administration and the government. She said girls should be able to raise their voices against injustice or inappropriate behaviour without fear of social or institutional pressure, and their complaints should be taken seriously.

She said merely framing rules was not sufficient and their implementation on the ground was equally important. Women’s freedom and safety, she added, should not be viewed as being in conflict with each other.

Highlighting the need to improve facilities at Maitreyi College, Gupta said the institution should have a modern, well-equipped auditorium to provide students a platform for cultural, academic and creative activities.