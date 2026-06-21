Women’s safety in focus as L-G Sandhu seeks 4 am DTC buses on all routes in Delhi

As Delhi’s buses prepare to roll out before dawn, the city administration is addressing a concern that begins well before office hours: ensuring safe travel for thousands of women, students and workers who commute across the capital in the early hours.

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The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) plans to introduce bus services from 4 am across its network of nearly 900 routes, a move aimed at improving connectivity for long-distance commuters while placing renewed emphasis on women’s safety.

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The proposal followed a recent review led by Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who directed transport authorities to examine the feasibility of operating early-morning services on all routes, especially those connecting schools, colleges, offices and industrial areas.

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At present, DTC buses start leaving their home depots at around 4 am, but only a limited number of routes operate during these hours. Officials cited routes such as Bhajanpura to Noida, where buses reach designated stops at around 4.15 am and 4.55 am. The proposed expansion aims to extend such connectivity across the network, allowing commuters travelling long distances to reach their destinations on time.

The move comes alongside a wider push by the administration to strengthen safety measures for women using public transport. During a recent review meeting, officials informed the L-G that a preliminary exercise had identified routes with high female ridership and those considered vulnerable from a safety perspective.

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Following the exercise, the Delhi Police was asked to deploy women police personnel on ladies’ special buses operating on identified routes, particularly during morning and evening hours when large numbers of women travel to educational institutions and workplaces. Officials said Sandhu directed the Delhi Police to provide the required female personnel and called for the deployment of women Home Guard Marshals to assist them. The directions were issued with a clear instruction that women’s safety must not be compromised under any given circumstances.

Authorities believe the presence of women police personnel on buses will strengthen security, deter unruly behaviour and help prevent harassment during boarding and de-boarding. Officials said the personnel would play an important role in ensuring that buses designated for women remain safe spaces for passengers.

The proposed 4 am bus services and enhanced on-board security measures are part of a broader effort to make public transport more accessible and dependable for commuters whose daily journeys begin before sunrise, while addressing long-standing concerns about safety during the city’s least-served travel hours.