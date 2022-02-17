Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

New Delhi, February 16
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea of real estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal to suspend the seven-year-jail term awarded to them in the Uphaar fire tragedy evidence tampering case.
The brothers had sought suspension of sentence on health grounds. Justice Subramonium Prasad, who dismissed their plea, however, allowed suspension of sentence of another convict Anoop Singh Karayat. —
