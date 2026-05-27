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Home / Delhi / Work on five key road corridors to begin soon

Work on five key road corridors to begin soon

To be redeveloped into dust-free, pedestrian-friendly urban spaces

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:06 AM May 27, 2026 IST
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. File
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Work on five major road corridors identified for redevelopment in a meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu is expected to begin soon, according to officials.

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Once completed, these transit corridors are expected to serve as model stretches for dust mitigation while being transformed into green, pedestrian-friendly, employment-oriented and recreational public spaces functional round the clock.

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Chairing a review meeting to assess coordination between the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) and the respective road-owning agencies, the L-G stressed that the redevelopment exercise should focus on making these traffic-heavy stretches free from road dust and the resulting ambient air pollution, in line with the framework being outlined by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

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The L-G said the redevelopment should help reconnect people with these public spaces and encourage a sense of ownership among citizens. According to him, this would also improve safety, security and maintenance of the corridors while creating much-needed open recreational spaces for the public.

The redevelopment plan includes several urban infrastructure and environmental management components aimed at reducing pollution and improving commuter convenience.

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A key feature of the proposal is the creation of a foolproof storm-water drainage system to prevent flooding and avoid accumulation of silt on roads.

Officials said controlling flooding would ensure smoother traffic movement during rains while also helping reduce dust pollution caused by dried silt deposits.

The project also proposes the development of scientific green central verges with grass carpeting and piped watering systems. The move is aimed at eliminating silt spillage caused by water tankers used for irrigation and reducing traffic congestion caused by slow-moving watering vehicles.

Other planned features include integrated pedestrian pathways with cycle tracks, public utilities and resting shelters, movable vendor spaces integrated with cultural and informal craft bazaars to promote night-time economic activity, quality street lighting, short-duration parking facilities and security surveillance systems to improve the safety of women and children.

During the meeting, the L-G also directed the SPA to prepare designs for pavements using materials that are sufficiently porous to allow water seepage while being durable enough to require minimal maintenance.

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