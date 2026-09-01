The Delhi Police busted a human trafficking syndicate operating from GB Road here, rescuing two women, who were allegedly lured with promises of employment and sold into prostitution, officials said.

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According to the police, a raid at Kotha No. 58, executed by the Kamla Market women police post, led to the rescue of two women and the arrest of three key suspects - brothel caretakers Geeta (55), Manju (58) and Paro Khatoon (29).

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The syndicate came to light after a 60-year-old woman approached the police on August 26. Her 26-year-old daughter, who had been missing from West Bengal since May, managed to make a desperate phone call to her, revealing that she was held captive.

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A police team immediately raided the premises and rescued the young mother of three. The victim told the police that she was lured by a man named Kalu at a railway station in West Bengal with the promise of a job. She was subsequently brought to Delhi and allegedly sold to Geeta.

After being kept in confinement for a month, she was handed over to brothel owner Reshma and forced into the prostitution, with Geeta and Manju taking all her earnings.

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During the rescue operation, another woman, aged around 28, who was also allegedly trapped in the same premises, pleaded for help. Two years ago, she had fled WB along with her eight-year-old son following a domestic dispute. She was allegedly drugged with spiked food at a railway station and trafficked to Delhi.

The woman was promised work as a cleaner, but was subsequently forced into prostitution. She was threatened that her son would be killed if she refused to comply. The boy was allegedly taken away to a hostel by Paro Khatoon, and the mother was permitted to see him only three times a year.

The police recovered Rs 55,000 in cash, tokens, ledgers and electricity bills from the brothel. According to DCP Central District Rohit Rajbir Singh, accused Geeta, Manju, and Reshma are repeat offenders who were already out on bail for a similar human trafficking case registered in 2025. Separate cases have been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the ITP Act, the DCP said.