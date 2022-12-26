Work pays off, 70 cops poster boys

PTI

New Delhi, December 25

More than 70 personnel had featured in posters of various awareness campaigns that were being run by the Delhi Police as a reward for their diligent work, investigations and humanitarian acts, officials said.

The awareness posters can be spotted at several metro stations, including IIT, Sarojini Nagar, Ashram, INA, GK, ITO and Panchsheel. The cops can be seen alerting the public about cyber and other types of frauds.

According to officials, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora came up with the idea to make these policemen and women the face of the force’s awareness campaign as a reward for their outstanding work.

One such poster is aimed at encouraging senior citizens to register themselves with Delhi Police’s portal so that a team can visit them and carry out the security audits of the societies they are living in.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO) Suman Nalwa said police personnel were being featured as models for awareness campaigns in the print media as well. A 360-degree campaign was underway for the entire drive.

“It is one of our unique initiatives through which we are not only taking our sensitising the city residents but at the same time boosting the morale of our own forces,” she said.

The initiative was kick-started early this month. The Delhi Police would continue this types of campaigns in future as well, an officer said.

Head Constable Gurpreet Gaur who has been featured in one such billboard at Pancsheel metro station said ever since her poster had come up, she felt like a celebrity.

“It feels good when your work is rewarded. When my children saw an advertisement in the print media featuring me they were very happy and excited. They even shared this news with their teachers and friends in school,” she said.