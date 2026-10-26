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Home / Delhi / Workers feared trapped as building slab collapses at construction site in Delhi

Workers feared trapped as building slab collapses at construction site in Delhi

NDRF, cops, fire brigade personnel carry out rescue operations at Harsh Vihar

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:40 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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A rescue operation underway at the site at Milan Garden in Harsh Vihar, northeast Delhi, on Sunday. PTI
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A building slab collapsed during construction at Milan Garden in Harsh Vihar, northeast Delhi, on Sunday, raising fears that some workers might be trapped under the debris.

The building was being constructed illegally on a 200-square-yard plot. According to preliminary information, a slab was being laid on the first floor when it collapsed shortly afterwards.

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Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba said the police received a call about the building collapse, following which rescue teams were deployed at the spot.

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“The original structure was an old, single-storey building, and an additional floor was being constructed on top of it. The area is completely enclosed, making it difficult to identify the exact building that collapsed. Rescue teams are working at the spot, with the NDRF, local police, fire brigade and Civil Defence personnel involved in the operation,” he said.

He said a large amount of debris was being cleared from the sides and the NDRF had also deployed its dog squad and other resources. No one had been rescued till the time of filing this report. Though there was a possibility that people were trapped under the debris, this had not been confirmed.

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Teams from the NDRF and the fire brigade launched rescue operations soon after receiving information about the incident.

Local residents said the slab collapsed shortly after the workers had left the site. They feared that some workers could be trapped under the debris, adding that the situation would become clear once the debris was cleared.

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