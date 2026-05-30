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Home / Delhi / World Bank team inspects Gurugram’s waste management systems under clean air project

World Bank team inspects Gurugram’s waste management systems under clean air project

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:33 AM May 30, 2026 IST
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A World Bank team on Friday carried out an extensive inspection of Gurugram’s sanitation, pollution control and solid waste management systems under the Haryana Clean Air Project.

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The visit began with a review meeting at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) headquarters. Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya and senior officials briefed the delegation on ongoing sanitation, environmental protection and solid waste management initiatives. Officials also highlighted the use of modern technology to improve civic services and urban sustainability.

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Following the meeting, the delegation visited the Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Management Plant at Basai. The team reviewed the collection, processing and scientific disposal of construction and demolition waste. Officials said the plant recycles C&D waste into reusable construction material, conserving natural resources and reducing environmental impact.

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The World Bank team also inspected mechanical road sweeping machines and anti-smog guns deployed across the city. Officials said technology-driven cleaning and dust suppression measures were strengthening sanitation efforts and improving air quality. The delegation discussed operational aspects and effectiveness with officials.

As part of the visit, the team toured Sanath Road, a model urban corridor, and assessed cleanliness, landscaping, beautification and urban management measures. The delegation appreciated efforts to create a cleaner, better-managed and citizen-friendly urban environment.

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The team later visited Suncity Township in Sector 54 to examine scientific management of horticulture and municipal solid waste. Officials showcased source-level waste segregation, green waste collection and integrated waste processing systems for separate handling of different waste streams.

The delegation described Gurugram’s initiatives in sanitation, waste management and environmental protection as significant steps towards sustainable urban development and conducted a detailed study of city practices and technologies.

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