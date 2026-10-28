World Hindu Congress approaches Mumbai, Delhi Police over removal of Fadnavis video by Meta

The World Hindu Congress (WHC) has approached the Mumbai Police, Delhi Police and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), seeking an explanation from Meta over the removal of a video featuring Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealing to Hindus to attend the organisation’s December conference.

It alleged that the video was restricted on Meta platforms without a clear explanation of the specific legal provision or platform policy under which the action was taken.

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The organisers also raised concerns over what they described as possible bias against Hindu causes, and questioned the fairness and consistency of the platform’s content moderation policies.

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“The video was uploaded on Facebook, Instagram and other platforms on October 26. Within hours, it became unavailable for viewing in India, with a notification citing legal requirements under the applicable Information Technology Rules. We re-uploaded the video on the night of October 26, but it was removed again on October 27,” the organisation said in a statement.

The global platform has urged the authorities to seek clarification from Meta, examine whether the action complied with applicable laws and regulations, and ensure that the restricted content is reinstated.

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It has also called for content moderation policies to be applied fairly and without religious or ideological bias.

The WHC said it had written directly to Meta seeking a formal explanation, greater transparency and assurances that similar removals would not recur.

The video featured Fadnavis welcoming participants to Mumbai, which will host the World Hindu Congress from December 18 to 20. The event will be held under the theme “Samānaṃ Vrataṃ Saha Cittam”, meaning “Shared Commitment: Collective Resolve”.

The conference is expected to bring together Hindu leaders, activists, thinkers and organisations from across the world. It will feature seven thematic conferences covering the economy, education, media, politics, women, youth and Hindu organisations, with participation limited to 4,000 registered delegates.

The organisers said several prominent figures had confirmed their participation, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council member Sanjeev Sanyal and National Stock Exchange managing director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan.