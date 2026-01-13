DT
World order collapsing, India must stay steadfast, says Manish Tewari

Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:46 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
Former Union Minister of Finance and External Affairs Yaswant Sinha releasing a book "A WORLD ADRIFT" of Congress MP Manish Tewari during a function in New Delhi on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
Global norms are facing an unprecedented breakdown, with nations increasingly acting in self-interest, Congress MP and former Union minister Manish Tewari said on Sunday, describing the current era as an “age of monsters.”

The sitting MP from Chandigarh and former union minister also said if India has to preserve its strategic autonomy it must stay pluralistic.

"Pluralism is not a luxury. India’s cohesion is its biggest antidote to external challenges," Tewari said.

Speaking at the launch of his book ‘A World Adrift’ at the India International Centre in New Delhi, Tewari argued one world order has collapsed while a new one has yet to emerge. “Every nation is now acting in its own interest and the question is whether any balance of power can still hold,” he said.

Reflecting on geopolitical shifts since 2017, he said the Biden-led administration initially restored a more internationalist approach through support to Ukraine and engagement in the Asia-Pacific; however, recent developments have reversed that trend.

Tewari questioned the sustainability of India’s “Neighbourhood First” foreign policy doctrine, asking whether any of India’s neighbours pursued an “India First” approach. He said the region had changed rapidly between 2019 and 2024 and India must go “back to the drawing board” to engage its neighbours, though Pakistan remained a “recalcitrant” exception.

On Bangladesh, he dismissed claims that India had “lost” influence, citing its historic role in the country’s 1971 creation. While acknowledging turbulence under Dhaka’s current transitional dispensation, he said the situation could stabilise with cautious diplomacy, even if relations may not return to the levels seen during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure.

Highlighting new regional threats, Tewari pointed to regime changes fuelled by the “weaponisation of social media,” citing Sri Lanka (2022), Bangladesh (2024) and Nepal (2025). He said social media amplified grievances, both real and manufactured, exploiting gaps between public expectations and government capacity. “Nobody has seriously examined how much of this was organic and how much was driven by extraneous interests,” he cautioned.

On future warfare, he said technology, drones, cyber tools and artificial intelligence were reshaping battlefields, but stressed war remains fundamentally human. “The challenge is knowing when to listen to data and when to trust human judgment. Machines cannot be allowed to make kill decisions,” he said.

Tewari urged India to act as a “steadfast lighthouse,” guided by national interest and internal cohesion, warning that excessive religious polarisation for electoral gains could weaken the country’s social fabric and strategic autonomy. He said India’s foreign policy has historically returned to a median of non-alignment, multi-alignment and self-reliance to safeguard autonomy in a fractured world.

Speaking at the event, former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, echoed concerns over the global order, citing Gaza as an example of unprecedented suffering. “The world is in a state of drift or perhaps anchored, but it is quite clear there are serious threats and we have to navigate through choppy waters,” he said.

