Worried about traffic challans?  Delhi’s weekend courts start from July 5 for quick disposal

In a major relief for motorists burdened with pending traffic challans, Delhi will start weekend courts across all district court complexes from July 5, making it easier for people to settle compoundable traffic challans without taking leave from work.

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The initiative, launched with the assistance of the Delhi Traffic Police, aims to enhance citizen convenience and speed up the disposal of pending traffic notices. The special courts will function every Sunday and on the second Saturday of every month from 10 am to 4 pm.

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The weekend courts will be operational at six district court complexes—Patiala House, Tis Hazari, Karkardooma, Saket, Rohini and Dwarka.

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Only compoundable traffic challans issued to private and commercial vehicles will be taken up in these courts. However, a maximum of 20 challans per vehicle can be disposed of through this facility.

To make the process smoother, Delhi Traffic Police will also launch an online portal for downloading eligible challans from June 25. Motorists can download their challans through the dedicated website or by scanning the QR code provided by the Traffic Police.

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Officials said the move is expected to reduce the burden on regular courts while offering vehicle owners a hassle-free opportunity to clear pending challans during weekends.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised motorists with pending compoundable challans to check their eligibility in advance and make use of the new weekend facility for faster disposal.