Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, ex-WFI chief, acquitted in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers.

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Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order of acquittal.

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The verdict was reserved after the court heard the prosecution, the complainants and the accused at length. The proceedings were held in camera.

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Former Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI secretary Vinod Tomar were present in court when the verdict was pronounced.

The judgment comes after arguments concluded on July 2, 2026, following which the court had reserved its order. The case, which surfaced in January 2023, saw 127 hearings over a span of 1,133 days.

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In May 2024, the trial court had framed charges against Singh under the IPC for offences relating to five complainants, while discharging him in connection with one complainant.

Tomar was charged only with criminal intimidation in relation to one complainant. Both accused remained on bail throughout the trial.