Mumbai: The 9/11 attacks—a tragedy that shook all of humanity; a dark day in history that the world can never forget. On September 11, 2026—the 25th anniversary of that tragic event—writer, director, and producer Kavi Raz digitally released his acclaimed film, The Gold Bracelet, which is based on the tragedy. The film is currently streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Cpics.tv and has been receiving widespread appreciation from audiences.

Set in the aftermath of that horrific tragedy, this poignant story of courage, compassion, and human kindness explores how such a catastrophe tests the human heart, transforms lives, and brings out the very best in human nature.

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Through the journey of one family, the film highlights the courage, resilience, and small acts of kindness that help people recover, rebuild their lives, and discover new hope.

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Produced and distributed by ‘Kavi Raz Studios,’ the film has won numerous awards.

In The Gold Bracelet, writer, producer, and director Kavi Raz also plays the lead role. He is joined by a strong ensemble cast, including Archana Puran Singh, Ari Barak, Arsh Singh, Angela Little, Mehr Hassan, Sonny Mandal, Joseph Perez Bertot, Ezra Buzzington, and Joseph Whipp. The film is in English and has a runtime of 137 minutes.

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It is worth noting that

Cpics.tv is a US-based, subscription-driven streaming and video-on-demand platform focused on South Asian stories and world cinema. Under the leadership of CEO Kavi Raz, the service offers 'Cpics Originals'—independent films and series—curated specifically for international audiences.

Cpics.tv caters primarily to the South Asian diaspora and a global viewership, offering a diverse range of films, series, short films, and documentaries. The platform is led by actor and filmmaker Kavi Raz.

Cpics.tv boasts an extensive content library, featuring contents in English and various other languages with subtitles—encompassing South Asian cinema, regional hubs like 'Punjabi Flix,' and world cinema.

Kavi Raz deserves high praise for crafting a truly magical cinematic experience centered on such a sensitive subject. 'The Gold Bracelet' is set against the backdrop of the September 11 tragedy; it tells the story of a family whose lives are altered forever by those events. Tender, deeply emotional, and ultimately hopeful, the film highlights the enduring power of courage, compassion, and human kindness in the face of tragedy.

Why should you watch 'The Gold Bracelet'?

Because this film will move you to tears while simultaneously instilling a sense of strength. Through this 2-hour and 17-minute feature, writer-director Kavi Raz has essentially composed a poignant, poetic narrative, rich with profound emotion and sentiment. Directing himself is no easy job, yet Kavi Raz has left a significant mark—both as a director and as an actor.

This is a film that isn't just watched; it is felt. 'The Gold Bracelet' is a story of hope rising from the ashes.

So, what are you waiting for? Go online to the OTT platform Cpics.tv and watch this deeply moving film—you are sure to be profoundly affected.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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