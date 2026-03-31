X tells Delhi HC it sought review of order blocking 12 accounts

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In a letter dated March 19 to the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), X said the blocking order issued on March 18 does not meet the requirements laid down under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

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The letter has been placed on record through an affidavit filed by X before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav in a petition by Prateek Sharma, who operates the “Dr Nimo Yadav” account.

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According to the affidavit, the account was blocked on MeitY’s directions over allegedly controversial and defamatory posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including content portraying him as incompetent and in poor taste.

X, however, contended most of the content across the identified accounts does not fall within the grounds specified under Section 69A. It argued blocking entire accounts, rather than specific posts, is excessive and fails to meet the legal standard of adopting the “least intrusive measure”.

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The company submitted affected account holders were not given an opportunity to be heard, and that the blocking order does not demonstrate that reasonable efforts were made to identify the individuals responsible for the content in question.

Emphasising proportionality, X said restricting specific posts would have been an equally effective alternative. It warned that account-level blocking imposes an undue and permanent restriction on users’ access to the platform in India without due process.

While reserving its right to legally challenge the order, X has requested MeitY to reconsider the directive, at least with respect to the 12 accounts listed.