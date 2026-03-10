DT
Home / Delhi / Yadav accuses Gehlot of encouraging illegal mining in Aravallis, Congress walks out of Rajya Sabha

Yadav accuses Gehlot of encouraging illegal mining in Aravallis, Congress walks out of Rajya Sabha

The spate of illegal mining under the Congress government, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said, became the basis of Supreme Court directions on Aravallis

Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:59 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: PTI
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Tuesday accused the former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot for encouraging illegal mining in the Aravallis. The spate of illegal mining under the Congress government, the minister said, became the basis of Supreme Court directions on Aravallis.

“In 2012, when the Gehlot-led Congress government was resorting to illegal mining in Rajasthan, I had raised this issue even at that time. This is in the Parliamentary records. The Supreme Court took cognizance because illegal mining was rampant in Aravalli during Ashok Gehlot’s regime. The petitions were filed then,” said Yadav.

He reiterated that mining is banned in the Aravalli range in Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram.

“There are four tiger reserves, 18 wildlife sanctuaries in the Aravallis and we are working on finalising the eco-sensitive zone.”

The Opposition staged a walkout after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused Yadav of using objectionable words and sought an apology from him. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also accused the minister of using objectionable words against Congress leader Neeraj Dangi.

Yadav said that the Supreme Court appreciated the Centre’s Aravalli Green Wall Project.

The Supreme Court in February asked the Environment Ministry to suggest names of domain experts for the panel, who would define the Aravalli hills and ranges.

Yadav also said that the government has addressed the concerns on Great Nicobar as well and have responded to the court.

He also said that the government is working towards protecting tigers outside tiger reserves and also reducing man-animal conflict by identifying specific areas.

Yadav said, when the BJP government came to power in 2014, the protected areas in the country were 757 which in 2026, increased to 1,034.

He added that the national parks in the country are 106 presently from 103 in 2014, Likewise, the wildlife sanctuaries in 2014 were 539, and it has now gone up to 574. He said 70 per cent of the wild tigers are in India now. The minister said, tiger population in India in 2014 was 2,226, and now it is 3,682.

