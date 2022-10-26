Yadav is NDMC chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 25

Senior bureaucrat Amit Yadav has been appointed the chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday.

Prior to this appointment, he was posted as the Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Yadav is a 1991-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the AGMUT (Assam, Goa, Meghalaya, Union Territory) cadre.

Yadav succeeds Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, a 1990-batch officer, as the civic body’s chairman. Bhalla will now be the new and renewable energy secretary. He will take over as the secretary after incumbent Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi completes his term this month-end.