DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Yadav slams arrest of Youth Cong chief, other workers

Yadav slams arrest of Youth Cong chief, other workers

Terms it illegal, unconstitutional; warns of agitation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:09 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Devender Yadav. FILE
Advertisement

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Wednesday strongly criticised the arrest of Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib and other workers, calling it “illegal and unconstitutional” and accusing the BJP government of attempting to suppress the opposition’s voice.

Advertisement

Addressing a meeting of the DPCC’s state executive, district presidents, frontal organisations and observers at Rajiv Bhawan, Yadav said the arrests reflected a “dictatorial attitude” and warned that the Congress would launch a mass agitation if the detained leaders were not released.

Advertisement

“In a democratic system, if the BJP Government arrests Congress workers for peacefully expressing their opinion against anti-national decisions, then we are not ones to remain silent out of fear,” he said. “If the government puts one Congress worker in jail, we will line up another hundred workers to face jail and lathi blows, and if they are arrested, thousand Congress soldiers will stand in the interest of the country.”

Advertisement

Yadav alleged that the arrests were part of a broader attempt to stifle dissent and said the Congress would continue to protest against what he termed anti-people policies. He added that a party delegation had met the Lieutenant Governor seeking the release of the detained Youth Congress leaders and workers.

AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin also criticised the BJP, alleging that the government was trying to discredit protests and silence opposition voices. “Wherever the BJP government takes anti-national steps, Youth Congress workers are the first to raise their voice and stand with the people,” he said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts