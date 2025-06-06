Yadav slams govt over exposed wires

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav has criticised the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government following the tragic death of a 9-year-old boy in an MC park in Kalkaji last month.

The child was electrocuted while trying to retrieve a ball near an open electric switchboard. The incident has raised concerns about the persistent menace of hanging and exposed electric wires across the national capital.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Yadav said the incident was yet another grim reminder of the dangers posed by live electric wires, especially in crowded colonies and

public spaces.

He accused both the previous AAP-led government and the current BJP administration of gross negligence and inaction.

“Whenever such a tragedy occurs, authorities engage in blame games instead of finding a lasting solution to this hazardous problem,” he said.

Yadav lashed out at the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi Government, saying, despite making a grand announcement of “Taaron Ke Jaal Se Mukti” (freedom from the web of wires) in its maiden budget speech and allocating Rs 100 crore for the same, the government had

failed to take action in

this regard.

“Not a single rupee of the allocated budget has been spent in the last 100 days. This inaction highlights the government’s incompetence and lack of commitment to public safety,” he said.

The DPCC chief said despite seven people dying due to electrocution during the 2024 monsoon season, no substantial measures were taken to prevent such incidents.

He said exposed wires could not just lead to electrocution but also to fire hazards, especially in congested areas with narrow lanes, JJ clusters and unauthorised colonies.

“Fire engines cannot access these localities when needed most. The tangled wires are not just a visual blight but a major safety threat,” he said.

Yadav demanded that the Rekha Gupta-led government immediately utilise the Rs 100 crore budgeted for wire removal and take concrete steps to eliminate the web of overhead, hanging and exposed wires across Delhi.

“Delhi calls itself a modern city, but these wires hanging overhead are a glaring contradiction to the claim. Electrocution during monsoons has become a recurring tragedy, yet all we get from the government are hollow promises,” he said.