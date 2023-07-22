Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, July 21

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33m yet again on Friday, further delaying rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected low-lying areas.

The Central Water Commission's data showed the water level reached 205.34m at 6 pm on Friday. There have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the past 2-3 days amid rain in the upper catchment areas, primarily in HP and Uttarakhand.

The Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66m on July 13.

The water level dropped below the danger mark by 8 pm on Tuesday after flowing above the threshold for eight days. It receded to 205.22m at 5 am on Wednesday, before it started rising again and breached the danger mark.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh till July 22. In case of heavy rain upstream of Delhi, the increase in the water level could slow down the pace of rehabilitation of the affected families in the inundated low-lying areas of the capital and they may have to stay in relief camps for a longer period.