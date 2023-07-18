Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 17

After a drop, the water level in the Yamuna river is rising again. The water level in Yamuna rose from 205.52m on Sunday to 205.94m on Monday evening. It is expected to cross 206m by Monday night.

Delhi minister Atishi said rainfall in some areas of neighbouring Haryana was causing the slight increase in the water level. Quoting the Central Water Commission, Atishi said they expect the level to reach 206.1m by tonight.

Atishi said that people in Delhi were not in danger because of it. But she appealed to people staying at relief shelters not to return home till the water level gets below the danger mark - 205.33m.

Notably, the river reached an all-time high of 208.66m at 6 pm on July 13, flooding low-lying parts of the city.

“All Delhi government departments have been instructed to constantly monitor the situation in the aftermath of flooding in the national capital,” Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

He also said that cases of conjunctivitis and skin allergy were mostly being reported from relief camps set up in various parts of Delhi.

Bhardwaj said that the risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria has also increased. “Although there is no visible trend of these diseases currently, the Delhi Government has already taken proactive measures to address the situation,” said Bharadwaj.

Bhardwaj, on Monday, visited Swami Dayanand Hospital in Shahdara and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Khichripur. He directed officials to admit patients with symptoms of dengue, chikungunya and malaria from the relief camps to the Disaster Management Ward built at the hospital campuses where their condition could be monitored.