DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Yamuna bank to be developed on lines of Sabarmati riverfront: Delhi Minister

Yamuna bank to be developed on lines of Sabarmati riverfront: Delhi Minister

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:06 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma. file
Advertisement

The Delhi Government will develop the Yamuna bank on the lines of Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat, Water Minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday during a study visit to Gujarat with officials of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Delhi Jal Board.

Advertisement

Verma said the government would study the Sabarmati model and adapt its best practices to Delhi’s needs.

Advertisement

The minister said Yamuna and Sabarmati once shared the same problem of dhobi ghats. The Gujarat government solved the issue by shifting the ghats and replacing them with mechanised laundry machines, which is under consideration here as well.

Advertisement

The proposed riverfront is planned to include big parks, cycle tracks and sports grounds. “The Sabarmati model will be studied closely and the best practices adapted to Delhi's needs to create a clean, green and world-class Yamuna Riverfront. The Yamuna will regain her glory. Delhi will get the riverfront it deserves,” Verma said on X.

The government is also working on reducing the sewage treatment gap and treating dairy waste entering the river.

Advertisement

Verma said a grand Chhath Ghat is planned in Kalindi Kunj at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore. A special committee is also studying CAG reports on the DJB for action.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts