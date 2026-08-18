Yamuna bank to be developed on lines of Sabarmati riverfront: Delhi Minister

The Delhi Government will develop the Yamuna bank on the lines of Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat, Water Minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday during a study visit to Gujarat with officials of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Delhi Jal Board.

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Verma said the government would study the Sabarmati model and adapt its best practices to Delhi’s needs.

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The minister said Yamuna and Sabarmati once shared the same problem of dhobi ghats. The Gujarat government solved the issue by shifting the ghats and replacing them with mechanised laundry machines, which is under consideration here as well.

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The proposed riverfront is planned to include big parks, cycle tracks and sports grounds. “The Sabarmati model will be studied closely and the best practices adapted to Delhi's needs to create a clean, green and world-class Yamuna Riverfront. The Yamuna will regain her glory. Delhi will get the riverfront it deserves,” Verma said on X.

The government is also working on reducing the sewage treatment gap and treating dairy waste entering the river.

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Verma said a grand Chhath Ghat is planned in Kalindi Kunj at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore. A special committee is also studying CAG reports on the DJB for action.