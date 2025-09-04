Yamuna breaches 207-m mark in city for fifth time since 1963

As heavy and incessant rains continued to lash the city for the third consecutive day, water level of the Yamuna breached the 207-metre mark at the Old Railway Bridge here for the first time this monsoon at 1 pm on Wednesday.

As per the forecast of the Central Water Commission, the Yamuna water level will reach 207.40 metres by 8 pm on Wednesday.

This is the fifth time since 1963 that the Yamuna has breached the 207-metre mark. In 2023, Yamuna water level rose to 208.66 metre. In 1978, it reached 207.49 metres. While in 2013, the water level touched 207.32 metres, in 2010 it reached 207.11 metres. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The department has predicted thunderstorm with rain for tomorrow.

Relief camps have been set up in Yamuna Khadar and Mayur Vihar, Phase I, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has intensified rescue and relief operations.

“The reason behind the rising water level is mostly due to the high volume of water being released from the Wazirabad and Hathni Kund barrages every hour. The forecast indicates a further increase in the water level,” an official from the Central Flood Control Room said.

The river received a discharge of 1.62 lakh cusecs from Hathni Kund Barrage and 1.38 lakh cusecs from Wazirabad Barrage at 8 am.

The river water entered the city’s largest crematorium, Nigambodh Ghat, which forced the authorities to suspend cremations. The crematorium, located along the Ring Road behind the Red Fort, which boasts of 42 cremation platforms, has been submerged.

The NDRF launched an operation to evacuate the flood-affected people on Tuesday afternoon.

“We deployed five teams on Tuesday afternoon and the evacuation work has been completed. The affected people have been shifted to relief camps. Now, the situation is under control and our teams are ready to deal with any emergency,” an official said.

As the Yamuna continued to swell, water entered several low-lying areas, including Yamuna Bazaar, Mayur Vihar, Geeta Colony and Majnu Ka Tila.

As per the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), as many as 10 complaints regarding waterlogging were received on Wednesday. “Acting on the complaints, a prompt action was taken and team were deployed to rescue people and cattle stuck in the affected areas,” a DFS official said.

Over 14,000 persons rescued so far

The authorities concerned have rescued around 14,000 people from the low-lying areas after the Yamuna’s water entered their houses in areas, including Yamuna Bazar, Geeta Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, Kashmiri Gate, Garhi Mandu and Mayur Vihar.