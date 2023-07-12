Yamuna breaches danger mark, evacuation begins in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 11

After breaching the danger mark in the morning, water from the Yamuna river entered the low-lying areas along the banks in Delhi on Tuesday.

After that, the Delhi Government started evacuations in the affected areas. Residents of Yamuna Bazar, one of the affected areas, said that water had entered their houses around 6 am.

They said that there was a shortage of drinking water in the area. After water entered their homes, people moved to footpaths while some climbed atop their houses.

The Yamuna in Delhi, which breached the danger mark of 205.33m late last evening, shot up to 206.32m this morning as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage. The Delhi Government on Tuesday said thousands of people living in the floodplain of the swollen Yamuna in the city have been shifted to makeshift accommodations at safer places and provided with food and water.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi’s Water Minister, said the evacuation process was underway. The affected people are being shifted to places in the East, North, Northeast, Southeast, Central and Shahdara districts of Delhi where more than 2,700 tents have been arranged for them, Bharadwaj said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai conducted an inspection of the relief camp situated near Rajghat DTC Depot. “The government has established approximately 2,700 centres and tents, and presently, around 27,000 individuals have registered to reside in these shelters. Clear instructions have been given to ensure the provision of essential amenities at the relief centres. Affected residents are being relocated to camps set up across different districts of Delhi,” Rai said.