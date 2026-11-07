Yamuna cleaning drive ahead of Chhath as toxic foam resurfaces near Kalindi Kunj

Fresh visuals from the Kalindi Kunj barrage showed patches of white froth floating on the river. Officials said cleaning operations were underway to remove the foam from the affected stretch. The recurring formation of foam, particularly during the winter months, has been attributed to high levels of pollutants, including detergents and untreated sewage entering the river.

Against this backdrop, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday reviewed the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) preparedness for Chhath Puja along with its Vice-Chairman and senior officials. He directed the agency to provide spaces and ponds under its jurisdiction, including those along the Yamuna floodplain and public parks, free of cost to devotees for setting up Chhath ghats.

The L-G instructed the DDA to ensure that all allotted spaces and ponds were thoroughly cleaned and spruced up before being handed over for the festival. Adequate lighting arrangements should also be made at the sites, he said.

Advertisement

Emphasising transparent allocation, Sandhu directed that spaces be allotted on the basis of local requirements, previous usage and demand from devotees, particularly those from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, who observe the festival.

He also asked the DDA to deploy designated staff to assist devotees and coordinate with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other departments to ensure necessary facilities at the ghats. The agency was further directed to ensure that the sites were cleaned and restored after the festival.

The resurfacing of foam comes a week after BJP leader and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari took a dip in the Yamuna, claiming that the river had become clean under the BJP government in Delhi.

Advertisement

Tiwari had credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for the claimed improvement in the river's condition, saying the dip was intended to convey that the Yamuna was clean and free of toxic foam.

"Our goal is to give a clean Yamuna to the people of Delhi. I am overjoyed that in 1.5 years, with the blessings of PM Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we made this possible," he had said.