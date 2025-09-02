DT
Home / Delhi / Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi, water level likely to rise further

Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi, water level likely to rise further

Rising water level poses flood threat to low-lying areas of Delhi
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:00 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
People ride a boat at the swollen Yamuna river during the monsoon season in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. A heavy discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage led to the Yamuna swelling to 204.87 meters at the Old Railway Bridge. PTI Photo
The water level of the Yamuna river rose to 205.75 metres at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge on Tuesday morning, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, an official said.

The rising water level in the river is posing threat of flooding in low lying areas of the city. On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that the government is fully prepared to handle the situation.

According to officials, the river was flowing at Old Yamuna Bridge at 205.68 meters—well above the danger mark 205.33 metres—at 6 am.

It received a discharge of 2.07 lakh cusec from Hathni Kund Barrage, 67,260 cusecs from Wazirabad Barrage, and 61,958 from Okhla Barrage, they said.

The level rose further to 205.75 meters at 7 am with more discharges from the three barrages.

With the record release of water from Haryana raising the threat of flooding in Delhi, authorities are on high alert.

The authorities have advised people living in the Yamuna floodplains to relocate to safe locations as the water level of the river rose steadily, and is predicted to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres by this evening.

