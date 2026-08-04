Yamuna flood protection wall to be ready by March next: Govt to NGT

The Delhi Government has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a flood protection wall along a vulnerable stretch of the Yamuna will be completed before March 31, 2027, as it moves to strengthen flood defences after the river breached embankments during the devastating floods of 2023.

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In a report submitted by the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department on Saturday, the government said the proposed flood protection wall from Magazine drain to the Old Railway Bridge was technically feasible and that design and drawing work was currently underway after completion of the preliminary feasibility study.

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The department said construction would be subject to statutory approvals, including from the National Mission for Clean Ganga, but maintained that the project was expected to be completed before the next monsoon, on or before March 31, 2027.

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The report traces the need for the project to the 2023 floods, when the Yamuna’s water level touched 208.66 metres at the Delhi Railway Bridge, overtopping the existing embankment and inundating nearby areas. It said the water level had risen above the existing bund level, making structural intervention necessary.

The submission also addresses the long pending issue of the ITO barrage, saying it was unlikely to come under the control of the Delhi Government. According to the report, the Haryana Irrigation Department informed Delhi that the barrage “needs to be retained by Haryana for discharge measurement amongst Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.”

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The report refers to recommendations made by the joint flood management committee constituted after the 2023 floods. The panel had suggested operating the ITO barrage with all its gates open during flood conditions in coordination with the Wazirabad and Okhla barrages. It also recommended regular maintenance of the barrage’s hydromechanical equipment in line with the prescribed operation and maintenance manual, while stating that the issue of transferring the ITO barrage to the Delhi Government could be taken up separately by the appropriate authority.

The committee’s proposal to build smaller reservoirs for diverting floodwaters has, however, not been found feasible. The I&FC department said the plan was constrained by inadequate land availability, heavy silt loads in rivers and the high financial investment such projects would require in Delhi. It added that proposals for upstream dams at Renuka, Kishau and Hathnikund remain under consideration.

The report also highlights wider challenges that continue to affect flood management in the capital. It pointed to encroachments on the Yamuna floodplains and the shrinking water carrying capacity of the river as factors that had contributed to flooding.

It further noted that simulations conducted by the Central Water Commission, using surveyed cross sections of the Yamuna over a 202 kilometre stretch from the Hathikund barrage to the Delhi-Haryana border, found that the river’s discharge carrying capacity varied significantly across different sections, ranging from 1,000 cumecs in the Karnal division to 30,000 cumecs in other stretches. The findings, the report suggested, underlined the need for location-specific flood management measures rather than a single solution for the entire river.