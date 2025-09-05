Yamuna flows above 207m mark for 2nd day in Capital

The Yamuna continues to flow above 207-metre mark for the second consecutive day here on Thursday. The floodwaters also reached near the Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the Chief Minister, Cabinet ministers and key bureaucrats.

According to the Flood and Irrigation Department of the Delhi Government, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.44 metres at 4 pm.

The Civil Lines area, one of the posh areas, housing the residence of the L-G, CM and other ministers, in North Delhi was also submerged.

NDRF personnel are carrying out rescue operations using boats in some areas and wading through knee-deep water in others, where boats cannot reach.

According to the Revenue Department, while 8,018 people have been moved to tents, 2,030 have been shifted to 13 permanent shelters.

Makeshift tents were also submerged at some places in Yamuna Bazar and Mayur Vihar Phase-I, and people were shifted to higher areas. NDRF teams were deployed at Vishwakarma Colony in South East Delhi after it got submerged.

The rising water level of the Yamuna in Wazirabad forced Hindu refugees from Pakistan to take shelter near Signature Bridge. They alleged that neither the government nor the administration took care of them. Tents and other basic facilities were not arranged for them

An approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank Metro station remained inaccessible due to waterlogging.

“Due to the rising water level of the Yamuna, the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank Metro station is currently inaccessible. The station is operational and interchange facility is available,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Due to waterlogging on roads, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday closed several routes and advised people to take alternative routes.

According to the police, water is flowing over the Sur Ghat drain near the Old Wazirabad Bridge. As a result, the bridge had to be closed. People have been advised to go through the Sur Ghat diversion under the Wazirabad flyover. The traffic police said there was heavy traffic jam on Majnu Ka Tila-Ring Road Bypass and Outer Ring Road. People have been appealed to use alternative routes, including Signature Bridge, to go to the ISBT, Mukarba Chowk and Timarpur.

Auto-rickshaw driver hurt as portion of flyover caves in

A small portion of a flyover on the National Highway-44 near Alipur here caved in due to incessant rains on Thursday morning. The incident took place around 6 am. According to officials, a small section of the flyover collapsed, creating a deep crater. An auto-rickshaw passing over the stretch got stuck when its front portion fell into the pit, leaving the driver injured. He was rushed to a hospital. The Delhi Police have closed the flyover for vehicular movement and imposed traffic diversions to ensure safety. The NH-44 is among the busiest routes in the Capital, and the closure is likely to cause significant inconvenience to commuters.