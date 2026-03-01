Yamuna froth linked to barrage conditions, says minister

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The appearance of froth in a stretch of the Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj has been linked to structural and flow conditions at the Okhla Barrage, Delhi’s Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma said on Wednesday after conducting a joint inspection at the site.

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The inspection, carried out with experts from IIT Delhi, along with officials from the district administration, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Delhi Jal Board, focused on identifying the causes behind the visible foam and assessing ongoing pollution-control measures.

According to officials, the froth is a localised phenomenon caused by turbulence created when water flows down the barrage slope. The agitation traps impurities and converts these into foam, which becomes visible in specific stretches of the river.

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“What we are seeing here is a localised phenomenon linked to technical conditions at the barrage. At the same time, efforts to reduce pollution in the Yamuna are ongoing,” Verma said.

Experts noted that the presence of surfactants, primarily from household detergents, combined with low river flow contributes significantly to froth formation. Discharge from illegal dyeing units, waste from dhobi ghats and untreated or partially treated wastewater from drains further adds to the pollutant load.

Taking a strict stance, the minister directed the pollution-control authorities to intensify monitoring and act against violators. “Any source found contributing to pollution will face strict action. There will be no compromise,” he said.

The minister also reviewed the performance of sewage and effluent treatment systems, instructing agencies to speed up upgrades and ensure full operational efficiency. Officials said the city’s sewage treatment capacity is being expanded towards 1500 MGD, alongside improvements in existing plants and the development of decentralised treatment systems.

Highlighting the need for coordination, Verma also held discussions with Uttar Pradesh officials on water flow management and structural aspects of the barrage. “This is a shared responsibility. Stronger coordination will help address such issues more effectively,” he said.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Verma said sustained and concrete measures are being taken to improve the health of the Yamuna, which remains vital to Delhi’s ecological and social landscape.