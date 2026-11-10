Yamuna gets tourism makeover as Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launches recreational river safari

Delhi may soon have a new reason to look towards the Yamuna, not just as a river flowing through the heart of the city, but as a destination for leisure, tourism and recreation.

With the launch of the first recreational Yamuna River Cruise service at Sonia Vihar, the national capital has taken a step towards bringing river-based tourism into its urban landscape, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the river from an entirely different perspective.

Launched by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday, the recreational cruise service is envisioned as a new tourism attraction for visitors from India and abroad. The initiative, developed in collaboration with the Delhi government and supported by the local community, aims to transform the Yamuna riverfront into a vibrant recreational destination while showcasing the river’s cultural, historical and spiritual significance.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Sonowal said the initiative reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of harnessing India’s vast inland waterways network for tourism, economic development and improved connectivity. He also said the project fulfilled commitments made to the people of Delhi during the elections, adding that the government was working to unlock the tourism potential of the country’s rivers.

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Sonowal said the river safari would enable tourists visiting Delhi to spend three to four hours enjoying a variety of recreational activities. He added that the government was planning to introduce additional cruise services, with one such cruise already showcased during the launch event.

The 30-seater electric vessel will operate a scenic 6-km round trip along National Waterway-110, featuring a spectacular light-and-sound show.

A landmark achievement in this sector was the journey of MV Ganga Vilas, recognised by the Limca Book of Records as the world’s longest river cruise. Covering more than 3,200 km across India and Bangladesh, the cruise connected 50 tourist destinations, traversed two countries and five states, and navigated 27 river systems.

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The growth of river-based tourism has been accompanied by a significant expansion in cargo transportation through inland waterways. Cargo movement on national waterways increased from 18 million metric tonnes in 2013-14 to 218 million metric tonnes in 2025-26, underlining their growing importance in India’s logistics network.

Inland waterways also offer a cost-effective mode of transportation, with freight movement estimated to cost Rs 1.06 per tonne-kilometre, compared with Rs 1.41 by rail and Rs 2.28 by road.