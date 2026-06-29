Yamuna not merely a river, but Delhi’s culture, lifeline: CM Rekha

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday joined a shramdaan drive at the Yamuna ghat in Chilla village under the ‘Clean Delhi with CM’ campaign. She announced that the Delhi Government will organise weekly cleanliness, Yamuna clean-up and tree plantation drives every Sunday to turn the river’s rejuvenation into a people’s movement.

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Joining volunteers, youth groups, social organisations and local residents in cleaning the ghat, Gupta said the Yamuna is “not merely a river but Delhi’s memory, culture and lifeline”. She stressed that restoring the river to a clean and pollution-free state is a shared responsibility of both the government and the public.

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The Chief Minister said the government is following a scientific and sustainable strategy for Yamuna rejuvenation through the modernisation of sewage treatment plants (STPs), the establishment of decentralised STPs, the expansion of the sewer network, and the phased tapping of all drains flowing into the river. She expressed confidence that untreated wastewater would eventually stop entering the Yamuna.

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Calling for greater public participation, Gupta urged residents not to immerse puja materials, plastic, construction debris or other waste into the river. She announced that the government would set up dedicated collection centres across the city for the respectful disposal of puja materials and damaged idols, which would then be scientifically recycled.

To sustain the momentum, the CM said the Delhi Government would hold public campaigns every Sunday, including cleanliness drives, Yamuna conservation programmes and tree plantation activities. She appealed to residents to participate actively in the campaign.

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During the drive, Gupta interacted with volunteers and environmental activists, who demonstrated how plastic waste collected from the river could be recycled into benches, dustbins and other useful products. Appreciating the circular economy initiative, she assured government support for such innovative waste management models.

She also praised a young environmental volunteer who said he was inspired by the Swachh Bharat Mission to work for Yamuna conservation and spread public awareness. Gupta said the enthusiasm of young people is the greatest strength of the Clean India and Clean Yamuna campaigns and assured them of the government’s continued support.

Thanking the volunteers and organisations participating in the campaign, the Chief Minister said public participation would drive the government’s efforts to build a clean, green and developed Delhi while restoring the Yamuna to its pristine condition.