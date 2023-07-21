Yamuna now below danger mark

New Delhi, July 20
The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi dropped below the danger mark of 205.33m on Thursday and is expected to recede, albeit slowly as rainfall is likely at isolated places in upper catchment areas.
