Yamuna O-zone provisions might change after NGT’s final demarcation: Minister

The newly notified Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047) could be revised on provisions relating to the Yamuna O-zone (protected river floodplain area where construction is heavily restricted to prevent flooding and protect the river ecosystem) once the National Green Tribunal (NGT) finalises the demarcation of the river’s floodplain, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told exclusively to The Tribune on Thursday, during the release event in the Capital.

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Khattar said the government would follow the directions and rules laid down by the NGT on the Yamuna floodplain demarcation, indicating that the O-zone provisions in the notified Master Plan should not be treated as permanently settled if the tribunal’s final demarcation requires changes.

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“I have been told that NGT’s demarcation on the Yamuna floodplain is pending. A study is being carried out with the help of the IIT-Delhi and IIT- Kanpur. As soon as it is completed, and if the NGT orders for changes, they will be reflected in the Master Plan and it will be revised,” Khattar said.

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The issue is significant as the MPD-2047 has introduced a framework for the development and conservation of the Yamuna floodplain even as the physical demarcation of the area remains before the tribunal.

According to the notified plan, the Yamuna and its floodplains are to be identified using existing records and technical assessments prepared by the Delhi Government’s Irrigation and Flood Control Department and other competent authorities.

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The plan defines the active floodplain as a “no-construction zone” where only recreational activities can be permitted, subject to prescribed approvals.

Restrictions also apply to areas outside the active floodplain. Existing authorised and planned structures and essential government utilities may continue under applicable norms and approvals. Further development, however, is restricted to socio-cultural and recreational uses, essential utilities and public infrastructure, subject to necessary approvals.

The Yamuna O-zone has emerged as a key issue following the notification of MPD-2047 because the new planning framework’s treatment of the floodplain comes against the backdrop of an ongoing demarcation exercise.

The notified Master Plan also records the history of the demarcation process. It refers to the NGT’s 2015 direction in the Manoj Mishra case that the floodplain be identified on the basis of a once-in-25-years flood and notes that maps based on the 2011 flood levels were prepared for physical demarcation.

At the same time, MPD-2047 proposes a major ecological restoration programme for the Yamuna floodplain, including 13 projects covering around 1,700 hectares, wetland restoration and treatment of all 22 drains flowing into the river.

Khattar’s assurance effectively places a qualification on the notified O-zone provisions. While MPD-2047 is now in force, the government will follow the NGT’s final position on floodplain demarcation and make changes, if required.

The outcome of the tribunal’s exercise could therefore determine the final extent of development restrictions, construction permissions and protected areas along parts of the Yamuna in Delhi.