Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

  • Delhi
Ample arrangements in place for those affected, says Delhi Minister Rai

Swollen Yamuna in New Delhi on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 24

At 205.33 metres, the Yamuna in Delhi continued to flow a metre above the danger level on Monday, forcing the authorities to suspend the movement of trains on the Old Railway Bridge.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 206.30 metres at 5 pm, today. The commission expected that the water level would dip to 206.22 metres by 2 am, on Tuesday.

Inspecting the arrangements at relief camps set up in Shahdara district near the Old Yamuna Bridge, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said those staying in the tents must stay put until the water level goes down.

“The water level of the Yamuna started receding Monday morning onwards according to the reports. There is nothing to worry about. Ample arrangements, including food and toilets have been made by the government for those affected,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, Flood Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said the water was continuously being released from Haryana towards Delhi via Hathinikund barrage, resulting in a rising water level in the Yamuna.

“To address this situation, the Delhi government has taken comprehensive measures. Sixty different teams have already been formed to monitor the marked points from where the water entered the city earlier, and they are well-prepared to handle any situation,” Bhardwaj said.

Officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department said heavy rains upstream of Delhi will impact the rehabilitation of affected families in the inundated low-lying areas of the National Capital and they may have to stay in relief camps for a longer period.

Water level could recede soon

If the water flow from the Hathnikund barrage remained under control, the level of water in the Yamuna in Delhi would go down very soon. — Gopal Rai, Delhi minister

