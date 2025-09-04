DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Yamuna swells past 207 metres in Delhi, floodwater inundates nearby areas       

Yamuna swells past 207 metres in Delhi, floodwater inundates nearby areas       

According to official data, the level remains steady between 6 am and 7 am at 207.48 metres
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:15 AM Sep 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People wade through a flooded road after a rise in the water level of the Yamuna due to heavy rain, in New Delhi, September 3, 2025. REUTERS
Advertisement

The water level in the Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.48 metres at 7 am, even as floodwater from the raging river continued to inundate nearby areas.

Advertisement

According to official data, the level remained steady between 6 am and 7 am at 207.48 metres.

While the level at 5 am stood at 207.47 metres, it was at 207.48 metres at 6 am. According to officials, the water level remained static at 207.47 metres between 2 am and 5 am.

Advertisement

Floodwaters reached near Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers and key bureaucrats. The areas in the vicinity of Vasudev Ghat were also flooded. Floodwater also reached Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir near Kashmere Gate.

The flood control bulletin issued on Wednesday evening said that the water level of Old Railway Bridge will be 207.48 metres at 8 am and is likely to fall after that.

Advertisement

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

According to the revenue department, while 8,018 people have been moved to tents, 2,030 have been shifted to 13 permanent shelters.

The government has stressed that there is no need to panic and it is keeping a round-the-clock vigil on the situation.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts