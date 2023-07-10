Yamuna to breach danger mark tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 9

Amid the continuous rain in the northwest region, the Central Water Commission (CWC) issued a warning on Sunday. It stated that the water level in the Yamuna river in Delhi was rising and was expected to breach the danger mark of 205.33m on Tuesday (July 11).

According to the CWC’s flood-monitoring portal, the water level in the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 203.18m at 1 pm on Sunday. The warning level is 204.5m.

CWC predicted that the water level was likely to rise to 205.5m between 11 am and 1 pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government issued a flood warning on Sunday after Haryana discharged more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district.

“The first warning is being issued as 1,05,453 cusecs of water has been released into Yamuna from Hathnikund barrage at 4 pm,” the Irrigation and Flood Control Department said in an order.

Officials have been instructed to remain vigilant and take necessary measures at vulnerable areas. Quick response teams have also been deployed to raise awareness and warn the people residing on the river banks.