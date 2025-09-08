Yamuna water level recedes, but residents’ worries mount

Even as the water level in the Yamuna dipped marginally below its peak, vast stretches of Delhi continue to remain under water, leaving thousands grappling with hardship.

Civil Lines, Monastery Market, Burari, Geeta Colony, Kalindi Kunj and ISBT Kashmiri Gate are among the worst-hit areas, while Nigam Bodh Ghat is completely submerged.

Drone visuals from Loha Pul and Mayur Vihar on Sunday showed the river flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. With evacuation triggered at 206 metres, over 10,000 people across 28 locations were forced to leave their homes earlier this week as the river swelled to 206.4 metres. Many are now in relief camps, where the lack of basic facilities has become another daily battle.

Residents say the flooding has turned routine life upside down. Rahul from Anand Vihar said, “Even if it’s sunny when you step out, you get drenched before reaching your destination. Add hours of traffic and it’s exhausting.”

Yash, a Delhi University student, said, “Roads are jammed, and Metros are overcrowded. Travelling in this weather is almost impossible.”

The first signs of crisis emerged in villages along the Delhi-Haryana border where floodwaters washed away farmlands.

“The situation is dire. Even a school here is surrounded by knee-deep water. Our bajra, jwar and dhaan crops, which were ready to be harvested, are destroyed,” said Sukhbir Daggar of Dhansa village. Chaudhary Surendra Solanki, pradhan of Palam 360 Khap, said nearly 20 villages had seen their farmlands devastated.

Meanwhile, a budgetary lapse has sparked anger, with reports revealing that the Irrigation and Flood Control Department did not spend a single penny of the Rs 150 crore allocated for remodelling drains to control flooding till August 31.

As residents continue to grapple with waterlogging, traffic snarls and relief camp shortages, political blame games have intensified. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on X, “It feels as if there is no government in Delhi. The people of Delhi are in deep distress.” Atishi, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, too hit out at the BJP-led government, accusing it of failing to prepare for the monsoon season.

“This year, Delhi turned into a lake after every spell of rain. People in Shalimar Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Patparganj, Tughlakabad, Greater Kailash and Connaught Place all suffered. Yet, not a single MLA or minister was seen on the ground,” Atishi said, demanding that CM Rekha Gupta visit relief camps personally.

She further alleged that the camps lacked food, clean toilets, water supply and even fans, leaving flood-hit families in misery.

“On behalf of Delhiites, I appeal to you — people are suffering badly due to rains and floods. In relief camps, their condition is extremely painful. Please instruct your MLAs and government officers to visit the camps and see the conditions once. Ensure that proper arrangements are made for food and drinking water, and proper facilities for toilets. Please see to it once,” she said.

For now, with farmlands ruined, homes inundated and camps overcrowded, thousands of families across the Capital remain uncertain about when life will return to normal.