Home / Delhi / Yamuna water level recedes in Delhi

Yamuna water level recedes in Delhi

Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river’s flow and potential flood risks
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:28 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. PTI
The water level in the Yamuna was recorded at 205.56 metres at 8 am on Sunday at the Old Railway Bridge, which is below the 206 metre evacuation mark officials said.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river’s flow and potential flood risks.

In the past few days, the river had inundated several areas along its banks. Tents have been set up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in Mayur Vihar areas to temporarily accommodate people evacuated from low-lying areas near the river.

According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage discharged 51,335 cusecs of water. Water discharge from Wazirabad barrage is around 73,280 cusecs.

Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level.

